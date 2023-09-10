Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.46.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

