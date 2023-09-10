Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

