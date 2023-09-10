United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.19

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.19 and traded as low as C$103.53. United Co.s shares last traded at C$103.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

