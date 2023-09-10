NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,545.20

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,545.20 ($19.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,524 ($19.25). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.58), with a volume of 17,112 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £720.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,545.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.32.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -4,021.74%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

