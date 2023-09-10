Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.89

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.89 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($2.02). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 162.75 ($2.06), with a volume of 178,958 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £211.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,808.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.98.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Henderson High Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -11,111.11%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.