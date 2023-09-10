FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.32

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.32 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.39). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.45), with a volume of 320,601 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 3.4 %

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £286.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Jones sold 68,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £81,280.76 ($102,653.14). 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Articles

