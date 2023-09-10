VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.86

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.25. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 49,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 58.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 668.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

