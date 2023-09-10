Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.44

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and traded as low as $27.42. Vinci shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 95,326 shares trading hands.

Vinci Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

