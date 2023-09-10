Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $23.26 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.