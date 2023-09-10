BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as low as C$10.18. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 109,743 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.00.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.