Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $184.34 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00037073 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026225 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012134 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,127,650 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
