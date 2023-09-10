GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $24.09 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and $1,301.90 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002258 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

