Komodo Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $915,253.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00096033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.