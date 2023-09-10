Mantle (MNT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $757.75 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mantle has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.41035306 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,150,228.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

