Ergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $178,992.32 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and approximately $178,992.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,796.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00237830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.00733874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00058652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00116451 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,412,949 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

