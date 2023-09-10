Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO opened at $216.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

