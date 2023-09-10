Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $6,248,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,908.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $78.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.