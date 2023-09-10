SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYV opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

