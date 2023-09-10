iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

