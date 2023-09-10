Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.73 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

