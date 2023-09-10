Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGT stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

