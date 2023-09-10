Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 428 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

