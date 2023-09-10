Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $527.24 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

