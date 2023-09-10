The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is London Co. of Virginia’s 4th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,084 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.61% of Progressive worth $509,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Progressive by 570.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 393,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 334,580 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 113,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 847,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

