London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,461 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

