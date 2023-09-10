London Co. of Virginia Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 753,633 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.93% of Lamb Weston worth $294,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.0 %

LW stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

