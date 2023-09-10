London Co. of Virginia Purchases 743 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. NewMarket comprises 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 7.03% of NewMarket worth $247,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $455.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $288.06 and a twelve month high of $475.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.