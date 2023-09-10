London Co. of Virginia Buys 86,118 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,118 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $230,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.