CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Decreased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,842 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.90% of CEVA worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CEVA by 91.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $543.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

