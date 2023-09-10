Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,374 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,754,253.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,842,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

