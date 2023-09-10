Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 161,755 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after purchasing an additional 293,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,027,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portillo's

Portillo's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Stories

