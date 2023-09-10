Aristotle Capital Management LLC Buys 91,975 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,975 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $59,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

