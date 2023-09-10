Alpha Wave Global LP Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XBI stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

