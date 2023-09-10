Alpha Wave Global LP Has $27.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Alpha Wave Global LP increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals accounts for 10.1% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Wave Global LP owned approximately 1.39% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 789,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 134,576 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 47,530.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

View Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.