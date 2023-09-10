Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 23,429 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

