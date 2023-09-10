Alpha Wave Global LP Invests $4.40 Million in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Premier accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Premier by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

