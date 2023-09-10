Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Alpha Wave Global LP

Alpha Wave Global LP grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,392 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Wave Global LP owned 0.41% of Denison Mines worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,434,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

DNN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

