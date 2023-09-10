13D Management LLC Acquires 63,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

13D Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 4.3% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 79,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

See Also

