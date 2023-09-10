Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 702 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

