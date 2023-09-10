General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

