Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.80 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.35.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.43. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

