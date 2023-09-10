Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

