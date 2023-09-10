Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.