Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

