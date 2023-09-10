Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.25. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

