Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 108,935 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,935 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up 3.3% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.96% of SPS Commerce worth $108,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $477,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 248.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPSC stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

