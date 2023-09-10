Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609,710 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for about 1.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Toast worth $62,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toast by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,639,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 853,584 shares of company stock worth $20,267,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. BTIG Research began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

