HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Reduced by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,862 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 2.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $72,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $537.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.76.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

