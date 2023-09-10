Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $54.49 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up 1.7% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $54,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 259.7% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 540,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 82.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 291,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $746.86 million, a PE ratio of -106.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

