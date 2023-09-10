Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 2.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 7.04% of Kornit Digital worth $68,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

